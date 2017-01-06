Renewal of All Things

Theme of the Week: Creation Restored

Average rating:

Key Bible Verse: "Look! I am creating new heavens and a new earth, and no one will even think about the old ones anymore." (Isaiah 65:17)

Dig Deeper: Isaiah 65:17-25

If every part of God's world is broken by sin, then the goal of redemption—the restoration of God's ruling power—must be the renewing of every part of creation. Lives, relationships, neighborhoods, and everyday aspects of being ...

Prayer for the Week

Creator, show me the ways that I can be an ambassador of the kingdom of God in my world.