The Spirit Moves Us
Theme of the Week: God's Spirit Is In Us
Saturday, June 3, 2017

Key Bible Verse: For all who are led by the Spirit of God are sons of God. (Romans 8:14, ESV)

Dig Deeper: Romans 8:1-17

Even when we are in darkness, God is with us. Even when we cannot see the movement of our own feet, God is there guiding us. He may use his rod and staff to harshly correct us, but it will be for our betterment. That is the role and the glory of the Holy Spirit. He is working inside ...

Prayer for the Week
Holy Spirit, thank you for guiding me in the truth and drawing me into a deeper relationship with you.

Near & Far
