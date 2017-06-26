Time of Need

Theme of the Week: True Compassion

Key Bible Verse: Rejoice with those who rejoice; mourn with those who mourn. (Romans 12:15, NIV)

Dig Deeper: 2 Corinthians 1:3-11

True compassion goes so much further than pity. It layers action onto our feelings.

—Jason Mitchell (A teaching pastor at Lives Changed by Christ Church near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

A few years ago, I was driving home approaching the spot where [two teenagers had died the previous day in a car accident]. Just off the pavement a large group of people were crying and hugging.

This simple prayer erupted from my heart: "God, please comfort them"

I sensed that God was speaking into my heart; "Of course I want to comfort them. So go do it. Go comfort them."

I turned my car around and drove back toward the group. But the closer I got, the more I tried to rationalize my way out of following through on God's clear leading. I drove by the accident scene two more times. Finally, I was able to ignore my inner objections just long enough to pull over to the side of the road. One woman in the group was undoubtedly the mother of one of the accident victims. Setting aside the last of my reservations, I walked up to her, put my arms around her, drawing her head against my chest, and whispered, "I am so sorry for your loss." I don't think I'll ever forget the way she sobbed as she pressed in against me at that moment. [Continued 6/27.]

Prayer for the Week

Savior, grant me the boldness to turn my compassion into action; help me to meet the needs you call me to meet in this world.