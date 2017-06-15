Try This

Theme of the week: Change the Pace of Your Life

Key Bible Verse: Jesus often slipped away to be alone so he could pray. (Luke 5:16, NCV)

Dig Deeper: Hebrews 4:1-11

Consider these ideas to implement life-giving rhythms:

Ask a group of life-giving friends to join you once a month for a meal where everyone brings food to share or where everyone meets at a restaurant. If you're in a small group, brainstorm ideas of fun and life-giving festivals. One small group decided to go camping one weekend to observe the Jewish Festival of Shelters. [See Lev. 23:33-43.]

Prayer for the Week

Heavenly Life-Giver, help me escape the tyranny of the urgent for a healthy, less-hurried lifestyle; may I pause and see each day as a precious gift from you, and may I encourage others to do the same.