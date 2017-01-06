Back to Men of Integrity Men of Integrity Issue: Near & Far
Under Renovation
Theme of the Week: Creation Restored
Monday, June 5, 2017

Key Bible Verse: "For [Jesus] must remain in heaven until the time for the final restoration of all things, as God promised long ago through his holy prophets." (Acts 3:21)

Dig Deeper: Acts 3:12-26

God's ultimate desire is to restore the world, not wipe it away.
—Léonce Crump (Founder and lead pastor of Renovation Church in Atlanta, Georgia)

The world is not inherently evil; it wasn't created that way. It has been infected with a disease called sin. The world was made good, and God so loves his world, why would he abandon it?

God wants to win the world, not destroy it! God's ultimate desire is to restore the world, not wipe it away. This world is not an evil place needing to be escaped from, but an infected place needing to be renewed, to be restored, to be renovated.

This is the narrative of the Scriptures—God's continued revelation of his covenant relationship with humanity and creation. God desired a renovation of what once was, and so throughout Genesis we see God seek a renewal of his original covenant: first with Noah, then with Abraham, and then with Israel, and this extends down the generational lines through Jesus to you and me. We are now called, through God's renewed covenant in Christ, to be mediators of his renovation of the entire world. Where Adam and Eve failed, in Christ, we have hope to succeed. That is why we are here.

Adapted from Renovate by Léonce B. Crump II (Multnomah, 2016) by permission. All rights reserved by the copyright holder and/or the publisher. May not be reproduced.

Copyright © 2017 by Christianity Today/Men of Integrity magazine. Click here for reprint information on Men of Integrity.

Prayer for the Week
Creator, show me the ways that I can be an ambassador of the kingdom of God in my world.

