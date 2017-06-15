Weekend Bible Study

Theme of the week: Change the Pace of Your Life

Study Passage: Ecclesiastes 3:1-12

A Time for Everything

1 For everything there is a season, a time for every activity under heaven.2 A time to be born and a time to die. A time to plant and a time to harvest.3 A time to kill and a time to heal. A time to tear down and a time to build up.4 A time to cry and a time to laugh. A time to grieve and a time to dance.5 A time to scatter ...

Prayer for the Week

Heavenly Life-Giver, help me escape the tyranny of the urgent for a healthy, less-hurried lifestyle; may I pause and see each day as a precious gift from you, and may I encourage others to do the same.