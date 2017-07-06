Back to Men of Integrity Men of Integrity Issue: Near & Far
Weekend Bible Study
Theme of the Week: Live with Purpose and Passion
Sunday, June 18, 2017

Study Passage: Psalm 138

A psalm of David.

1 I give you thanks, O Lord, with all my heart;
I will sing your praises before the gods.
2 I bow before your holy Temple as I worship.
I praise your name for your unfailing love and faithfulness;
for your promises are backed
by all the honor of your name.
3 As soon as I pray, you answer me;
you encourage me by giving me strength.

4 Every ...

Prayer for the Week
Heavenly Father, help me to wake up each day with the realization that you have a plan and a purpose for my life. May I use my gifts, talents, interests, and passions to build your kingdom and to bring you glory.

Current Issue June
Near & Far
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.