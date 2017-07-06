Weekend Bible Study

Theme of the Week: Live with Purpose and Passion

Study Passage: Psalm 138

A psalm of David.

1 I give you thanks, O Lord, with all my heart;

I will sing your praises before the gods.

2 I bow before your holy Temple as I worship.

I praise your name for your unfailing love and faithfulness;

for your promises are backed

by all the honor of your name.

3 As soon as I pray, you answer me;

you encourage me by giving me strength.

4 Every ...

Prayer for the Week

Heavenly Father, help me to wake up each day with the realization that you have a plan and a purpose for my life. May I use my gifts, talents, interests, and passions to build your kingdom and to bring you glory.