Weekend Bible Study

Theme of the Week: God's Spirit Is In Us

Average rating:

Study Passage: Ezekiel 36:22-36

22 "Therefore, give the people of Israel this message from the Sovereign Lord: I am bringing you back, but not because you deserve it. I am doing it to protect my holy name, on which you brought shame while you were scattered among the nations. 23 I will show how holy my great name is—the name on which you brought shame among the nations. And when I reveal my holiness ...

Prayer for the Week

Holy Spirit, thank you for guiding me in the truth and drawing me into a deeper relationship with you.