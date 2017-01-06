Weekend Bible Study

Theme of the Week: Creation Restored

Study Passage: Isaiah 65:17-25

17 "Look! I am creating new heavens and a new earth, and no one will even think about the old ones anymore.18 Be glad; rejoice forever in my creation! And look! I will create Jerusalem as a place of happiness. Her people will be a source of joy.19 I will rejoice over Jerusalem and delight in my people. And the sound of weeping and crying will ...

Prayer for the Week

Creator, show me the ways that I can be an ambassador of the kingdom of God in my world.