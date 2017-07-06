What Fulfills You?

Theme of the Week: Live with Purpose and Passion

Average rating:

Key Bible Verse: The Lord will work out his plans for my life. (Psalm 138:8)

Dig Deeper: Psalm 138

In college I went along with [my parents' plan for me] and majored in financial planning and accounting. Still, I never felt fully committed to that plan. There was always the sense that God was calling on me to follow a different path.

[Way back in junior high, I'd given] talks about my disabilities to ...

Prayer for the Week

Heavenly Father, help me to wake up each day with the realization that you have a plan and a purpose for my life. May I use my gifts, talents, interests, and passions to build your kingdom and to bring you glory.