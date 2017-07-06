A Worthy Purpose

Theme of the Week: Live with Purpose and Passion

Key Bible Verse: The fact is that what we are we owe to the hand of God upon us. We are born afresh in Christ, and born to do those good deeds which God planned for us to do. (Ephesians 2:10, Phillips)

Dig Deeper: Ephesians 2:1-10

Helen Keller lost her sight and hearing due to an illness before she was two years old, but she went on to become a world-renowned author, speaker, and social activist. This ...

Prayer for the Week

Heavenly Father, help me to wake up each day with the realization that you have a plan and a purpose for my life. May I use my gifts, talents, interests, and passions to build your kingdom and to bring you glory.