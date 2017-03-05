Weekend Bible Study

Theme of the week: Strategies For Great Husbands

Study Passage: Genesis 2:18-24

18 Then the Lord God said, "It is not good for the man to be alone. I will make a helper who is just right for him." 19 So the Lord God formed from the ground all the wild animals and all the birds of the sky. He brought them to the man to see what he would call them, and the man chose a name for each one. 20 He gave names to all the livestock, all the birds of the sky, ...

Prayer for the Week

Dear heavenly Father, forgive me when I'm unfairly critical of my spouse; show me the best way to love and honor her; help me to appreciate and celebrate the unique gifts and perspectives she brings to our marriage.