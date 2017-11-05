Beautiful Collision

Theme of the Week: Pursued By Grace

Key Bible Verse: Even if we feel guilty, God is greater than our feelings, and he knows everything. (1 John 3:20)

Dig Deeper: 1 John 3:18-24

Before Adam and Eve sinned in the Garden of Eden, the Bible says they lived life naked and unashamed. But the moment sin came on the scene, they were ashamed and did their best to hide from God.

Sometimes when our secret sin gets exposed and we can no longer hide

Prayer for the Week

Savior, let me receive the astounding good news of my salvation like I’m hearing it for the first time.