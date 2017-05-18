Back to Men of Integrity Men of Integrity Issue: Near & Far
Becoming a Pharisee
Theme of the Week: Saints and Sinners
Friday, May 26, 2017

Key Bible Verse: This is a trustworthy saying, and everyone should accept it: "Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners"—and I am the worst of them all. (1 Timothy 1:15)

Dig Deeper: 1 Timothy 1:12-17

What does Jesus think of the Church Guy? What should we think of the Church Guy? I must admit that I left that Sunday feeling very cynical, wishing that the Church Guy wasn't part of the church—wasn't ...

Prayer for the Week
Lord, help me to love the saints and sinners you place in my path as you have loved me.

