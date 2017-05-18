Both Sons

Theme of the Week: Saints and Sinners

Average rating:

Key Bible Verse: "For those who exalt themselves will be humbled, and those who humble themselves will be exalted." (Luke 18:14b)

Dig Deeper: Luke 18:9-14

Jesus told his story about a father and his two lost sons—one a prodigal and the other a Pharisee. The Pharisee-son refuses to attend the homecoming party for the prodigal. The dirty jeans and T-shirt and the smell of nicotine and booze and ...

Prayer for the Week

Lord, help me to love the saints and sinners you place in my path as you have loved me.