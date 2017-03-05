Celebrate Differences

Theme of the week: Strategies For Great Husbands

Key Bible Verse: So each husband should love his wife as much as he loves himself. (Ephesians 5:33, CEV)

Dig Deeper: Ephesians 5:21-33

Differences can be an exchange of strengths.

Your job is to identify the differences and learn to celebrate them. Differences can be an exchange of strengths. Each of you needs one another's differences. See them as an opportunity to be stretched rather than confined. It's true that some of the differences can prove to be irritants and sometimes inconvenient, but that's looking at just one side of them.

Here's a big step to consider. No husband can know what his wife is thinking even if he thinks he does. What's the point of saying this? Well, it simply means that it may not be wise to take everything your wife says as reflecting what she's really thinking or feeling. In other words, don't take it for granted that you know what she is thinking or feeling just because that's what she says she's thinking or feeling. Does that make sense? If you've been married for a while, you've probably discovered this phenomenon even if it doesn't make sense. So, what's the action step?

Drop any assumptions you have about her and pray for an abundance of flexibility. Accept unpredictability in your wife. Think about this—what do you really know about your wife? To understand her, you need to know her thoughts and beliefs, even if they change. [Continued 5/10.]

—H. Norman Wright in Bringing out the Best in Your Wife

Prayer for the Week

Dear heavenly Father, forgive me when I'm unfairly critical of my spouse; show me the best way to love and honor her; help me to appreciate and celebrate the unique gifts and perspectives she brings to our marriage.