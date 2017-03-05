Discussion Strategies

Theme of the week: Strategies For Great Husbands

Key Bible Verse: Starting a quarrel is like a leak in a dam, so stop it before a fight breaks out. (Proverbs 17:14, NCV)

Dig Deeper: Proverbs 14:29; 1 Thessalonians 5:11; 1 Peter 4:8

When you or your wife are overly tired, emotionally upset, or sick, never discuss important matters that involve potential disagreement.

Set aside a special agreed-upon time every day to take up issues that involve making ...

Prayer for the Week

Dear heavenly Father, forgive me when I'm unfairly critical of my spouse; show me the best way to love and honor her; help me to appreciate and celebrate the unique gifts and perspectives she brings to our marriage.