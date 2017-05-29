The Holy Spirit awakens our senses to the glory of God.
—David Bowden (Writer, speaker, and spoken word poet in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma)
The Holy Spirit in us guarantee[s] a future reward when Jesus returns in glory. Jesus gives us more of God's presence through the Holy Spirit and promises that more is to come.
The absence of the Son means the advent of the Spirit. The leaving of Jesus means the coming of the Ghost. Though the Spirit is a mark of amazing presence, it is also the signal of a new form of absence. God is present in the way we most require in his Spirit but absent in the way we most desire in his person. But, as Jesus promised, this divine swap would be for the benefit of his followers.
The absence of the Son of God did not seem beneficial to Jesus' disciples at first. They were already a fearful and confused bunch of followers while Jesus was on earth. But when Jesus ascended into heaven, leaving them behind, the disciples waited in the upper room of a house for this promised Spirit to come.
