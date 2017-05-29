Back to Men of Integrity Men of Integrity Issue: Near & Far
Divine Swap
Theme of the Week: God's Spirit Is In Us
Monday, May 29, 2017

Key Bible Verse: "When the Spirit of truth comes, he will guide you into all truth. He will not speak on his own but will tell you what he has heard. He will tell you about the future." (John 16:13)

Dig Deeper: John 16

The Holy Spirit awakens our senses to the glory of God.
—David Bowden (Writer, speaker, and spoken word poet in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma)

The Holy Spirit in us guarantee[s] a future reward when Jesus returns in glory. Jesus gives us more of God's presence through the Holy Spirit and promises that more is to come.

The absence of the Son means the advent of the Spirit. The leaving of Jesus means the coming of the Ghost. Though the Spirit is a mark of amazing presence, it is also the signal of a new form of absence. God is present in the way we most require in his Spirit but absent in the way we most desire in his person. But, as Jesus promised, this divine swap would be for the benefit of his followers.

The absence of the Son of God did not seem beneficial to Jesus' disciples at first. They were already a fearful and confused bunch of followers while Jesus was on earth. But when Jesus ascended into heaven, leaving them behind, the disciples waited in the upper room of a house for this promised Spirit to come.

Adapted from When God Isn't There: Why God Is Farther than You Think, but Closer than You Dare Imagine by David Bowden. Copyright ©2016 by David Bowden. Used by permission of Thomas Nelson. www.thomasnelson.com.

Copyright © 2017 by Christianity Today/Men of Integrity magazine. Click here for reprint information on Men of Integrity.

Prayer for the Week
Holy Spirit, thank you for guiding me in the truth and drawing me into a deeper relationship with you.

Near & Far
