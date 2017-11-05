Familiar Grace

Theme of the Week: Pursued By Grace

Key Bible Verse: Let me now remind you, dear brothers and sisters, of the Good News I preached to you before. You welcomed it then, and you still stand firm in it. (1 Corinthians 15:1)

Dig Deeper: 1 Corinthians 15:1-11

The more I recognize the ugliness of my sin, the more I can appreciate the beauty of God's grace.

—Kyle Idleman (Teaching pastor at Southeast Christian Church in Louisville, Kentucky)

Grace is not a new word to us. It's familiar—and that can be a problem. When you're using a word that has been around a long time and has been talked about frequently, people tend to yawn. The word grace is so common it doesn't feel very amazing.

I remember a Kellogg's Corn Flakes commercial that came out when I was a kid. Apparently the people at Kellogg's did some research and found out that a lot of their potential consumers had grown up eating Kellogg's Corn Flakes but had not purchased a box in recent years. So they came up with a campaign slogan that went like this: "Kellogg's Corn Flakes—Taste them again for the first time." They wanted to reintroduce people to their product, so they invited them to try Kellogg's Corn Flakes as if they never had before.

I know that many of you have heard countless sermons about grace. You may have even read a number of books about grace. But my prayer is that you would see this word again for the first time.

Prayer for the Week

Savior, let me receive the astounding good news of my salvation like I’m hearing it for the first time.