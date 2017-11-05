Back to Men of Integrity Men of Integrity Issue: Near & Far
Forgiven Much
Theme of the Week: Pursued By Grace
Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Key Bible Verse: "Therefore I tell you, her many sins have been forgiven; that's why she loved much. But the one who is forgiven little, loves little." (Luke 7:47, HCSB)

Dig Deeper: Luke 7:36-50

Our ability to appreciate grace is in direct correlation to the degree to which we acknowledge our need for it. The more I recognize the ugliness of my sin, the more I can appreciate the beauty of God's grace. ...

Prayer for the Week
Savior, let me receive the astounding good news of my salvation like I’m hearing it for the first time.

