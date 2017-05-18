A Gentle Response

Theme of the Week: Saints and Sinners

Key Bible Verse: Gentle words are a tree of life; a deceitful tongue crushes the spirit. (Proverbs 15:4)

Dig Deeper: Proverbs 15

That same Sunday, a woman named Janet, also a first-time visitor, was waiting in the nursery line to retrieve her boys. One of the nursery workers quietly approached her and said that her boys had picked fights with other children [and one of them] broke several of the toys ...

Prayer for the Week

Lord, help me to love the saints and sinners you place in my path as you have loved me.