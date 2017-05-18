A Gentle Response

That same Sunday, a woman named Janet, also a first-time visitor, was waiting in the nursery line to retrieve her boys. One of the nursery workers quietly approached her and said that her boys had picked fights with other children [and one of them] broke several of the toys ...
Log In
To view the rest of this article, you must be a subscriber to Men of Integrity.
Print subscriber? Activate your online account for complete access.
OR
Lord, help me to love the saints and sinners you place in my path as you have loved me.
Use your Men of Integrity login to easily comment on this article.
Not part of the community? Subscribe, or on public pages, register for a free account.
OR
OR
Join the Conversation
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments