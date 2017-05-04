Godly Concern

Theme of the Week: A Faith Worth Sharing

Average rating:

Key Bible Verse: When [Jesus] saw the crowds, he had compassion on them because they were confused and helpless, like sheep without a shepherd. (Matthew 9:36)

Dig Deeper: Matthew 9:35-38

People can tell if you really care about them. A child knows it; even a dog can tell! So I begin with this question: Do you care about people who do not know the Lord? Far too often we see them as the enemy when, in ...

Prayer for the Week

Lord, please grant me boldness and humility to share my faith with others in a winsome way, trusting you to bring the harvest.