Grace > Sin

Theme of the Week: Pursued By Grace

Key Bible Verse: Even greater is God's wonderful grace and his gift of righteousness, for all who receive it will live in triumph over sin and death through this one man, Jesus Christ. (Romans 5:17b)

Dig Deeper: Romans 5:12-17

We've all been diagnosed with sin and our condition is terminal—the wages of sin is death. But then Paul introduces us to an antidote called grace [in today's Dig Deeper]. ...

Prayer for the Week

Savior, let me receive the astounding good news of my salvation like I’m hearing it for the first time.