The Great Omission

Theme of the Week: A Faith Worth Sharing

Key Bible Verse: But how can they call on him to save them unless they believe in him? And how can they believe in him if they have never heard about him? And how can they hear about him unless someone tells them? (Romans 10:14)

Most people come to faith because someone shares the gospel with them.

—Greg Laurie (Senior pastor of Harvest Christian Fellowship in Riverside, California and Harvest Orange County in Irvine, California)

In Mark's Gospel, Jesus said, "Go into all the world and preach the Good News to everyone" (Mark 16:15). This is the command from Jesus himself, often referred to as the Great Commission. Yet, whenever you bring up the topic of evangelism, people often cringe.

It's been said, "There is one thing that believers and nonbelievers have in common: they are both uptight about evangelism," and that is true. When it comes to sharing the gospel, it seems we plan for failure far more often than success. For many followers of Jesus, the Great Commission has instead become the Great Omission, and that is more than a pity; it's a travesty.

I want you to discover the adventure of being used by God, especially in the area of telling others about Jesus. God says he is looking for people that he can "show Himself strong on behalf of" (2 Chron. 16:9, NKJV). He is searching for someone who will simply say, "Use me, Lord!" Would you be that person? If so, a wonderful adventure awaits you.

Prayer for the Week

Lord, please grant me boldness and humility to share my faith with others in a winsome way, trusting you to bring the harvest.