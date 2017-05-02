Happy to Share

Theme of the Week: A Faith Worth Sharing

Average rating:

Key Bible Verse: "We had to celebrate this happy day. For your brother was dead and has come back to life! He was lost, but now he is found!" (Luke 15:32)

Dig Deeper: Luke 15

I want to let you in on what may be a surprise: sharing your faith can be both exciting and, believe it or not, fun! As Psalm 126:6 reminds us, "Those who go out weeping, carrying seed to sow, will return with songs of joy, carrying sheaves with them" (NIV). Jesus told us there is joy in Heaven over every sinner who comes to repentance (see Lk. 15:7). So, if there is joy in Heaven upon hearing the news of a conversion, there certainly should be joy in having a role in it.

Next to personally knowing Jesus Christ as my Savior and Lord, the greatest joy I know of is leading others to Christ and watching them grow spiritually. And you can do that too. It should be a joyful, happy thing to tell others about your relationship with God and explain how they can have one too.

John wrote that his personal joy was made complete by sharing with others the message of Christ (see 1 John 1:4). And after all, does not Scripture tell us, in Acts 20:35, "It is more blessed to give than to receive"? Another translation of that would be, "It is more happy to give than to receive." The believers I know who make a habit of sharing the gospel are happy people.

—Greg Laurie in Tell Someone

Adapted from Tell Someone by Greg Laurie (B&H Books, 2016) by permission. All rights reserved by the copyright holder and/or the publisher. May not be reproduced.

Copyright © 2017 by Christianity Today/Men of Integrity magazine. Click here for reprint information on Men of Integrity.

Prayer for the Week

Lord, please grant me boldness and humility to share my faith with others in a winsome way, trusting you to bring the harvest.