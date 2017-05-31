Joined to God

Theme of the Week: God's Spirit Is In Us

Average rating:

Key Bible Verse: Don't you realize that all of you together are the temple of God and that the Spirit of God lives in you? (1 Corinthians 3:16)

Dig Deeper: Ephesians 2:19-22

Now believers in Jesus are the new temples of God. The Almighty no longer dwells in stone and rock but in skin and bone. With the old temple, you had to come and be present with God. You had to make the trip, take the initiative, ...

Prayer for the Week

Holy Spirit, thank you for guiding me in the truth and drawing me into a deeper relationship with you.