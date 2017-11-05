Like Falling in Love

I tend to think grace is best and most fully understood not by way of explanation alone but through experience.
Think of it like romantic love. If you want to understand romantic love, you can open a scientific textbook and have romantic love explained in terms of neural and chemical reactions. And that might be helpful, but there's really only one way to understand romantic love. It must be experienced. God's grace is compelling when explained but irresistible when experienced.
It's my prayer that you won't miss grace but rather will powerfully experience the grace effect in your life—and no matter what you have done, no matter what has been done to you, you will personally experience the truth that grace is greater.
Grace is powerful enough to erase your guilt.
Grace is big enough to cover your shame.
Grace is real enough to heal your relationships.
Grace is strong enough to hold you up when you're weak.
Grace is sweet enough to cure your bitterness.
Grace is satisfying enough to deal with your disappointment.
Grace is beautiful enough to redeem your brokenness.
Grace explained is necessary; grace experienced is essential.
