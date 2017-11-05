Back to Men of Integrity Men of Integrity Issue: Near & Far
Like Falling in Love
Theme of the Week: Pursued By Grace
Tuesday, May 16, 2017

Key Bible Verse: Because your love is better than life, my lips will glorify you. (Psalm 63:3, NIV)

Dig Deeper: Psalm 63

I tend to think grace is best and most fully understood not by way of explanation alone but through experience.

Think of it like romantic love. If you want to understand romantic love, you can open a scientific textbook and have romantic love explained in terms of neural and chemical reactions. And that might be helpful, but there's really only one way to understand romantic love. It must be experienced. God's grace is compelling when explained but irresistible when experienced.

It's my prayer that you won't miss grace but rather will powerfully experience the grace effect in your life—and no matter what you have done, no matter what has been done to you, you will personally experience the truth that grace is greater.

Grace is powerful enough to erase your guilt.
Grace is big enough to cover your shame.
Grace is real enough to heal your relationships.
Grace is strong enough to hold you up when you're weak.
Grace is sweet enough to cure your bitterness.
Grace is satisfying enough to deal with your disappointment.
Grace is beautiful enough to redeem your brokenness.
Grace explained is necessary; grace experienced is essential.

—Kyle Idleman in Grace Is Greater

Adapted from Grace Is Greater: God's Plan to Overcome Your Past, Redeem Your Pain, and Rewrite Your Story by Kyle Idleman. Baker Books, a division of Baker Publishing Group (BakerPublishingGroup.com), copyright © 2017. Used by permission. All rights to this material are reserved. Material is not to be reproduced, scanned, copied, or distributed in any printed or electronic form without written permission from Baker Publishing Group.

Copyright © 2017 by Christianity Today/Men of Integrity magazine. Click here for reprint information on Men of Integrity.

Prayer for the Week
Savior, let me receive the astounding good news of my salvation like I’m hearing it for the first time.

Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
