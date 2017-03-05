Listen Up!

Theme of the week: Strategies For Great Husbands

Key Bible Verse: Answering before listening is both stupid and rude. (Proverbs 18:13, The Message)

Dig Deeper: Proverbs 10:19; James 1:19

One of the greatest gifts you can give to your spouse is the gift of listening. It can be an act of connection and caring. But far too many only hear themselves talking. Few listen. If you listen to your wife, she feels, I must be worth hearing. If you ignore your ...

Prayer for the Week

Dear heavenly Father, forgive me when I'm unfairly critical of my spouse; show me the best way to love and honor her; help me to appreciate and celebrate the unique gifts and perspectives she brings to our marriage.