A New Heart
Theme of the Week: God's Spirit Is In Us
Tuesday, May 30, 2017

Key Bible Verse: "I will give you a new heart and put a new spirit in you; I will remove from you your heart of stone and give you a heart of flesh. And I will put my Spirit in you and move you to follow my decrees and be careful to keep my laws." (Ezekiel 36:26-27, NIV)

Dig Deeper: Ezekiel 36:22-36

While the disciples were waiting in the Upper Room, the festival of Pentecost was happening outside. Pentecost means "the fiftieth day." Fifty days after the Passover, which was the day of Jesus' death, Pentecost was honored to celebrate God giving the Law to Moses on Mount Sinai. Before Jesus, all that the Jews had to help them live according to God's will was the Law, and they constantly failed at keeping it. However, on the day of Pentecost, while the disciples were in the Upper Room, what the prophet Ezekiel spoke came true (see Key Bible Verses).

The Spirit of God came down upon the disciples. He gave them a new heart and moved them to obey God's will. The Spirit brought a freedom that enabled humans to obey. The Spirit embedded a new heart inside the disciples. And this heart moved them to action.

The disciples were transformed. Those fearful, flip-flopping, feet-dragging disciples became champions of the church. What was the difference between the fearful disciples hiding after Jesus' arrest and the bold disciples dying after Jesus' ascension? The difference was the Holy Spirit. The Spirit of God empowered them in a mighty new way. Following Jesus now had power behind it because it had God within it. God wasn't in the temple; he was within his people.

—David Bowden in When God Isn't There

Adapted from When God Isn't There: Why God Is Farther than You Think, but Closer than You Dare Imagine by David Bowden. Copyright ©2016 by David Bowden. Used by permission of Thomas Nelson. www.thomasnelson.com.

Copyright © 2017 by Christianity Today/Men of Integrity magazine. Click here for reprint information on Men of Integrity.

Prayer for the Week
Holy Spirit, thank you for guiding me in the truth and drawing me into a deeper relationship with you.

