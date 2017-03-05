No Affairs

Theme of the week: Strategies For Great Husbands

Key Bible Verse: You husbands must give honor to your wives. (1 Peter 3:7)

Dig Deeper: 1 Corinthians 13:4-7

It's difficult for your wife to feel special if you're not around her that much. I've seen too many men end up with a destroyed marriage because of an affair, and I'm not talking about another woman. They have an affair with their job, their hobby, the Internet, their friends, or the like. An ...

Prayer for the Week

Dear heavenly Father, forgive me when I'm unfairly critical of my spouse; show me the best way to love and honor her; help me to appreciate and celebrate the unique gifts and perspectives she brings to our marriage.