No Qualifications

Theme of the Week: A Faith Worth Sharing

Key Bible Verse: We now have this light shining in our hearts, but we ourselves are like fragile clay jars containing this great treasure. This makes it clear that our great power is from God, not from ourselves. (2 Corinthians 4:7)

Dig Deeper: 1 Corinthians 1:18-31

Clearly God could reach people without us, but instead he has chosen to work through us. In fact, he seems to go out of his way to find ...

Prayer for the Week

Lord, please grant me boldness and humility to share my faith with others in a winsome way, trusting you to bring the harvest.