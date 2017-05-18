Signs of Life

Theme of the Week: Saints and Sinners

Key Bible Verse: "I assure you, tax collectors and prostitutes are entering the kingdom of God before you!" (Matthew 21:31)

Dig Deeper: Matthew 21:28-32

About a year after I first met George and Janet at church, they called me and asked for a meeting at Starbucks. At the meeting, George looked at me across the table nervously and said, "Pastor, our church means so much to us. The love we have received ...

Prayer for the Week

Lord, help me to love the saints and sinners you place in my path as you have loved me.