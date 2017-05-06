A Single Convert

Theme of the Week: A Faith Worth Sharing

Key Bible Verse: "The harvesters are paid good wages, and the fruit they harvest is people brought to eternal life. What joy awaits both the planter and the harvester alike!" (John 4:36)

Dig Deeper: John 4:1-42

George Smith thought his ministry was a failure. He felt called to Africa, but after a short time he was driven from the country. He left behind one convert, a woman. Not long after that, George ...

Prayer for the Week

Lord, please grant me boldness and humility to share my faith with others in a winsome way, trusting you to bring the harvest.