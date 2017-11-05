Stop Running

Theme of the Week: Pursued By Grace

Average rating:

Key Bible Verse: God's law was given so that all people could see how sinful they were. But as people sinned more and more, God's wonderful grace became more abundant. (Romans 5:20)

Dig Deeper: Romans 5:18-21

When the truth about your life is hard to face, when you've made such a mess of things you don't even know where to start cleaning up, when you can't forgive yourself, and guilt and shame are your ...

Prayer for the Week

Savior, let me receive the astounding good news of my salvation like I’m hearing it for the first time.