The Visitor

Theme of the Week: Saints and Sinners

Key Bible Verse: Don't forget to show hospitality to strangers, for some who have done this have entertained angels without realizing it! (Hebrews 13:2)

Dig Deeper: James 2:1-9

Once during a church service, a well-groomed man I will call "Church Guy" tapped me on the shoulder during the singing. He pointed to a man that neither of us had ever seen before—a first-time visitor.

"Do you see that man?" Church Guy asked. "Can you believe that he would come into the house of God with those dirty jeans, that ratty T-shirt, and drinking coffee like that? And when he passed me in the hallway he reeked of nicotine. Pastor, what are you going to do about that man? He is a distraction to my worship." All heaven started to weep.

A distraction to worship? This shabby-dressed, coffee-drinking, nicotine-stained man may have actually been an ambassador of Jesus in our midst.

Thankfully, after the service, another church member got to our visitor before Church Guy could. The church member, himself a recovering alcoholic, warmly welcomed the visitor, got his name, and asked him about his story. The visitor's name was George. He was recovering from a heroin addiction and felt like being part of a church could help him with that. What do you call a nicotine addiction for a man who is recovering from heroin? You call it victory. You call it progress. You call it an upgrade. [Continued 5/24.]

—Scott Sauls in Befriend

Prayer for the Week

Lord, help me to love the saints and sinners you place in my path as you have loved me.