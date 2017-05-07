Weekend Bible Study

Theme of the Week: A Faith Worth Sharing

Study Passage: Acts 8:26–39

Philip and the Ethiopian Eunuch

26 As for Philip, an angel of the Lord said to him, "Go south down the desert road that runs from Jerusalem to Gaza." 27 So he started out, and he met the treasurer of Ethiopia, a eunuch of great authority under the Kandake, the queen of Ethiopia. The eunuch had gone to Jerusalem to worship, 28 and he was now returning. Seated in his carriage, ...

Prayer for the Week

Lord, please grant me boldness and humility to share my faith with others in a winsome way, trusting you to bring the harvest.