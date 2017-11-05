Back to Men of Integrity Men of Integrity Issue: Near & Far
Weekend Bible Study
Theme of the Week: Pursued By Grace
Sunday, May 21, 2017

Study Passage: Luke 7:36-50

Jesus Anointed by a Sinful Woman

36 One of the Pharisees asked Jesus to have dinner with him, so Jesus went to his home and sat down to eat. 37 When a certain immoral woman from that city heard he was eating there, she brought a beautiful alabaster jar filled with expensive perfume. 38 Then she knelt behind him at his feet, weeping. Her tears fell on his feet, and she wiped ...

Prayer for the Week
Savior, let me receive the astounding good news of my salvation like I’m hearing it for the first time.

