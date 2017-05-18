Weekend Bible Study

Theme of the Week: Saints and Sinners

Study Passage: Luke 18:9-14

Parable of the Pharisee and Tax Collector

9 Then Jesus told this story to some who had great confidence in their own righteousness and scorned everyone else: 10 "Two men went to the Temple to pray. One was a Pharisee, and the other was a despised tax collector. 11 The Pharisee stood by himself and prayed this prayer: 'I thank you, God, that I am not like other people—cheaters, ...

Prayer for the Week

Lord, help me to love the saints and sinners you place in my path as you have loved me.