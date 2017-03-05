Just Ask

Theme of the week: Strategies For Great Husbands

Key Bible Verse: Husbands, love your wives and never treat them harshly. (Colossians 3:19)

Dig Deeper: Colossians 3:12-15

How does [your wife] feel about:

Being a mother?

What she wants to be doing in 10 years?

Her childhood?

Each of her siblings?

Her losses in life?

Her dad?

Her mom?

Your family?

Your involvement with your family?

Raising children?

How you respond to [your] children?

Your work?

Her career?

Material items?

Prayer for the Week

Dear heavenly Father, forgive me when I'm unfairly critical of my spouse; show me the best way to love and honor her; help me to appreciate and celebrate the unique gifts and perspectives she brings to our marriage.