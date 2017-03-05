Your Response Matters

Theme of the week: Strategies For Great Husbands

Average rating:

Key Bible Verse: He who restrains his words has knowledge, and he who has a cool spirit is a man of understanding. (Proverbs 17:27, NASB)

Dig Deeper: 1 Peter 3:7-12

One of the greatest gifts you can give to your spouse is the gift of listening.

—H. Norman Wright (Therapist on the faculty of Talbot Graduate School of Theology at Biola University)

The husband who takes the time to understand his wife is a wise man. You are different from your wife and your wife is different from you. You need some basic understanding of those differences in order to live together in the way God intended. It's all pretty obvious; nevertheless, those differences can lead to misunderstandings.

Take public restrooms. Never in the history of the world has a man excused himself from a restaurant by saying, "Hey, Tom, I was just about to head to the restroom. Do you want to join me?"

Fact: Women don't think or express themselves in the same ways you do. Not only does her body work differently than yours, so does her mind. You're thinking, I know that, so …

You have several choices of how you respond to this fact. [For instance,] you could become irritated or exasperated with the differences or see that her differences complement yours and fill up some of your empty places.

Adapted from Bringing out the Best in Your Wife by H. Norman Wright (Regal Books, 2010) by permission. All rights reserved by the copyright holder and/or the publisher. May not be reproduced.

Copyright © 2017 by Christianity Today/Men of Integrity magazine. Click here for reprint information on Men of Integrity.

Prayer for the Week

Dear heavenly Father, forgive me when I'm unfairly critical of my spouse; show me the best way to love and honor her; help me to appreciate and celebrate the unique gifts and perspectives she brings to our marriage.