Advocate and Friend

Theme of the Week: The King Who Walks With Us

Key Bible Verse: "If anybody does sin, we have an advocate with the Father—Jesus Christ, the Righteous One." (1 John 2:1, NIV)

Dig Deeper: 1 John 2:1-6

The King Is My Advocate. We have all sinned and fallen short (Rom. 3:23). This is not a statement of defeat. In fact, it is precisely the opposite. It is an acknowledgment of our weakness, coupled with a declaration of dependence. It is an admission ...

Prayer for the Week

Lord, grant me a constant awareness that you are walking alongside me. Be my lord, master, savior, advocate, and friend.