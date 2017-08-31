Back to Men of Integrity Men of Integrity Issue: A Faithful Legacy
Advocate and Friend
Theme of the Week: The King Who Walks With Us
Thursday, August 31, 2017

Key Bible Verse: "If anybody does sin, we have an advocate with the Father—Jesus Christ, the Righteous One." (1 John 2:1, NIV)

Dig Deeper: 1 John 2:1-6

The King Is My Advocate. We have all sinned and fallen short (Rom. 3:23). This is not a statement of defeat. In fact, it is precisely the opposite. It is an acknowledgment of our weakness, coupled with a declaration of dependence. It is an admission ...

Prayer for the Week
Lord, grant me a constant awareness that you are walking alongside me. Be my lord, master, savior, advocate, and friend.

Current IssueAugust
A Faithful Legacy
