Aim Your Heart

Theme of the Week: Aim Your Desires

Key Bible Verse: So prepare your minds for action and exercise self-control. Put all your hope in the gracious salvation that will come to you when Jesus Christ is revealed to the world. (1 Peter 1:13)

Dig Deeper: 1 Peter 1:13-25

If you are what you love, and love is a habit, then discipleship is more a matter of reformation than of acquiring information. The learning that is fundamental to Christian ...

Prayer for the Week

Lord, let me love what you love, and long for you and your kingdom.