Already Beside You
Theme of the Week: The King Who Walks With Us
Monday, August 28, 2017

Key Bible Verse: "Take my yoke upon you. Let me teach you, because I am humble and gentle at heart, and you will find rest for your souls." (Matthew 11:29)

Dig Deeper: Matthew 11:25-30

The King is searching for those who will walk faithfully with him.
—Thann Bennett (Director of Government Affairs for the American Center for Law and Justice in Washington, D.C.)

"Where is the King?"

This is a question that nearly all of us ask at some point in life, but many of us never fully find the answer.We think that if we could run a little harder or search a little better, we would find him.

But I have news for you. We cannot find him by trying harder, running faster, or arriving at our destination sooner. If we are to discover the King our hearts are longing for, it will happen not at the end of our life's journey, but in the midst of it. Our discovery of the King is not about a destination; it is about a relationship.

The King is not waiting for us at some distant destination. We may think we are pursuing him, but when we open our eyes, we will discover that he is already walking alongside us. An intimate knowledge of the King is something we discover piece by piece as we grapple with life while walking alongside him. It is gritty. It is relational. And the key to this discovery lies in asking questions that create a daily dialogue with the King.

Adapted from In Search of the King ©2017 by Nathanael Bennett. Published by Worthy Publishing, a division of Worthy Media, Inc., Brentwood, TN. worthypublishing.com. Used by permission.

Copyright © 2017 by Christianity Today/Men of Integrity magazine. Click here for reprint information on Men of Integrity.

Prayer for the Week
Lord, grant me a constant awareness that you are walking alongside me. Be my lord, master, savior, advocate, and friend.

