Battle Ready
Theme of the Week: Going To War
Saturday, August 12, 2017

Key Bible Verse: Put on all of God's armor so that you will be able to stand firm against all strategies of the devil. (Ephesians 6:11)

Dig Deeper: Ephesians 6:10-20

We do battle by having the truths of the gospel around us like a belt, holding everything up. Our hearts are protected by the breastplate of Jesus' righteousness. We continue to believe that it is his righteousness that makes us right with ...

Prayer for the Week
Savior, may my mind become so saturated with the truth of the gospel that I am able to do battle against the Devil’s lies.

