Choose Joy

Theme of the week: Experience God's Powerful Promises

Average rating:

Key Bible Verse: Always be full of joy in the Lord. I say it again—rejoice! (Philippians 4:4)

Dig Deeper: Psalm 16:8-11

The Bible promises us an enduring joy that we can experience through the ups and downs of life. Psalm 16:11 says, "You will show me the path of life; in your presence is fullness of joy" (NKJV). Can you even imagine what fullness of joy in your life would look like? Does that ...

Prayer for the Week

Dear heavenly Father, thank you for all of your promises; show me how to experience them more fully and consistently.