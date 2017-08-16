Choose Joy

The Bible promises us an enduring joy that we can experience through the ups and downs of life. Psalm 16:11 says, "You will show me the path of life; in your presence is fullness of joy" (NKJV). Can you even imagine what fullness of joy in your life would look like? Does that ...
Dear heavenly Father, thank you for all of your promises; show me how to experience them more fully and consistently.
