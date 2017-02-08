Consider the Fruit

Theme of the Week: Going To War

Average rating:

Key Bible Verse: So I say, let the Holy Spirit guide your lives. Then you won't be doing what your sinful nature craves. (Galatians 5:16)

Dig Deeper: Galatians 5:16-26

The Spirit's job is to direct us to the truths of Jesus. In so doing, he also brings about the fruit that resembles the life of Jesus.

One of the ways we fight the war of the mind is by considering the fruit we're presently experiencing ...

Prayer for the Week

Savior, may my mind become so saturated with the truth of the gospel that I am able to do battle against the Devil’s lies.