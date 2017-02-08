Consider the Fruit

The Spirit's job is to direct us to the truths of Jesus. In so doing, he also brings about the fruit that resembles the life of Jesus.
One of the ways we fight the war of the mind is by considering the fruit we're presently experiencing ...
Log In
To view the rest of this article, you must be a subscriber to Men of Integrity.
Print subscriber? Activate your online account for complete access.
OR
Savior, may my mind become so saturated with the truth of the gospel that I am able to do battle against the Devil’s lies.
Use your Men of Integrity login to easily comment on this article.
Not part of the community? Subscribe, or on public pages, register for a free account.
OR
OR
Join the Conversation
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments