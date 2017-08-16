Back to Men of Integrity Men of Integrity Issue: A Faithful Legacy
Cure for Insecurity
Theme of the week: Experience God's Powerful Promises
Tuesday, August 22, 2017

Key Bible Verse: God's love never fails. (Psalm 136:26, CEV)

Dig Deeper: Psalm 136

One of the things the Bible promises us is love. No matter what our age, it seems we humans never outgrow our need for love. But the need for love is most apparent when we are young and forming our identity. For example, young people gravitate toward different cliques and fads, hoping to fit in. This happens because deep down we are all crying out to be loved and accepted.

In reality, the love of others—and especially the fickle social acceptance of others—will never fully satisfy the depth of our desire for love. This deep cry inside of us can only be quieted by the God who created us to need his perfect love. God wants to envelop us with a love so strong it will calm our unhealthy desperation and our feelings of insecurity. When we experience God's love, it brings us to a place of health and security in which we know that we are loved perfectly by the One who matters most.

Can you even imagine what it would be like to experience the love of God so deeply that the insecure longings of your heart are quieted? Or are you still seeking the acceptance of others to meet your need for love?

—Mike Guzzardo in All In

Adapted from All In ©2011 by Mike Guzzardo. Used by permission of Moody Publishers. All rights reserved.

Copyright © 2017 by Christianity Today/Men of Integrity magazine. Click here for reprint information on Men of Integrity.

Prayer for the Week
Dear heavenly Father, thank you for all of your promises; show me how to experience them more fully and consistently.

Current IssueAugust
A Faithful Legacy
August
A Faithful Legacy



