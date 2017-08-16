Back to Men of Integrity Men of Integrity Issue: A Faithful Legacy
Do You Feel Free?
Theme of the week: Experience God's Powerful Promises
Wednesday, August 23, 2017

Key Bible Verse: "So if the Son sets you free, you are truly free." (John 8:36)

Dig Deeper: Romans 6:16-23

Freedom is another promise God makes available to us. Often when we are wrestling with issues of sin in our lives, we are confused when we look at a verse like [today's Key Bible Verse]. If God has set us free from the power of sin, why do so many of us feel like we're still slaves?

When we notice ...

Prayer for the Week
Dear heavenly Father, thank you for all of your promises; show me how to experience them more fully and consistently.

Join the Conversation

No comments

Current IssueAugust
A Faithful Legacy
View Issue|Subscribe



