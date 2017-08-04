God Will Help You

Theme of the Week: Lead Your Family

Key Bible Verse: And I am certain that God, who began the good work within you, will continue his work until it is finally finished on the day when Christ Jesus returns. (Philippians 1:6)

Dig Deeper: Philippians 1:6, 9-11

Start somewhere. That's always pretty good advice. And here's another good piece of advice as you begin trying to walk out this particular aspect of his will for your life: use what's ...

Prayer for the Week

Father, show me the way to lead my family into deeper fellowship with you.