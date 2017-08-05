Back to Men of Integrity Men of Integrity Issue: A Faithful Legacy
A Good Direction
Theme of the Week: Lead Your Family
Saturday, August 5, 2017

Key Bible Verse: Trust in the Lord with all your heart; do not depend on your own understanding. Seek his will in all you do, and he will show you which path to take. (Proverbs 3:5-6)

Dig Deeper: Proverbs 3

Only God knows what he will choose to do in your children's lives as you begin actively leading them toward the gospel, toward the Scripture, into prayer, and into worship. But even I know where ...

Prayer for the Week
Father, show me the way to lead my family into deeper fellowship with you.

Join the Conversation

Use your Men of Integrity login to easily comment on this article.
Current IssueAugust
A Faithful Legacy
View Issue|Subscribe|Bulk



